Borno 2023: NNPP asks tribunal to order fresh election

The New Nigeria People’s Party has asked the Borno State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to order fresh election in the state.

The NNPP is challenging the reelection of Governor Babagana Zulum, who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress.

The NNPP in a petition argued that Independent National Electoral Commission omitted the name of Umar Alkali, its governorship candidate, and the party logo on the list of contestants cleared for the election in Borno State.

The party also sought for an order nullifying the election and directing INEC to conduct fresh governorship election in Borno State that will include Alkali as candidate of the NNPP.

Secretary of the tribunal, Taiwo Adediji, also confirmed that the tribunal received 10 petitions for National Assembly elections comprising three for Senate and seven for House of Representatives.

“We also have two petitions from Peoples Democratic Party candidates in Askira/Uba and Kala-Balge State Constituency challenging the victory of APC candidates in the areas,”Adediji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that INEC declared Zulum winner of the governorship election in Borno State.

Zulum of the APC polled 45,543 votes to defeat Mohammed Jajari of the PDP, who scored 82,147 votes.

INEC’s returning officer, Prof. Jude Tsammani Rabo. declared Zulum winner of the election having polled majority votes and satisfied the requirement of the law.

The governor won in all 27 local government areas of the state.