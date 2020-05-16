The Nigeria Immigration Service has suspended what was considered the punitive posting of five of its female personnel, Priscilla Irabor, Binti Attabor, Catherine Bakura, Blessing Udida and Ockiya Eneni, over the viral #BopDaddyChallenge, promoted by rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, on social media.

The Service announced the suspension of the positing on its Twitter handle on Friday.

It tweeted that the matter was still being investigated and the Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, who had directed that the posting should be suspended.

The Service tweeted: “The attention of the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede, MFR, has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our personnel to some formations across the country.

“It is important to note that staff deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organisations such as ours and should be seen as such. As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce, irrespective of gender.

“We have high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations. The matter involving the personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore, the Comptroller General has directed that the earlier posting order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation.”