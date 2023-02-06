Books, magazine on Obi for public presentation

A public presentation of a Compendium: three books and one international magazine, on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, will hold in Abuja on February 7, 2023.

This was revealed in a personal letter signed by Obi inviting his friends, supporters and well-wishers to the event.

The letter said: “I am pleased to inform you that, in support of my unalloyed commitment to steer the ship of the Nigerian Nation to safe shores, a group of seasoned Media Professionals has published a compendium entitled ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective.’ The group is headed by the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna.

“The compendium features published articles authored by some of the best in the pen profession, as well as opinions by other high-profile commentators.”

On why he would like his well-wishers to support the work, Obi’s letter said: “As you are in the vanguard of the struggle to salvage our country and enthrone a New Nigeria, it is with a sense of mission that I respectfully invite you to the public presentation of the book.”

The book, which will be presented at Ibeto Hotel, Abuja, features about 500 voices on Obi.

The Lead Editor, Prof. Okunna, said that the work was inspired by the outpouring of goodwill by Nigerians towards Obi.

She explained documenting people’s opinions on Obi would allow Nigerians to read and appreciate those qualities that stand him out among other politicians, with the aim of projecting him as a model worthy of emulation.