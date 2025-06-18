Book Presentation: GOCOP seeks to set standards for online journalism

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has stated that its primary objective is to sanitise the online media space and establish standards for the industry.

President of GOCOP, Maureen Chigbo, said this at the launch of its maiden publication: “Nigeria Media Renaissance: GOCOP Perspectives on Online Publishing.”

The event, in Abuja on Tuesday, also served as a fundraiser for the GOCOP Media Center.

Chigbo emphasised the need for collaboration with stakeholders to achieve this goal.

She noted that the group’s members are dedicated to upholding the principles of truth, fairness, and balanced reporting, and have introduced a self-regulatory mechanism to ensure compliance.

To maintain high standards, GOCOP has established several committees, including a Disciplinary Committee/Ombudsman, to address public complaints and ensure accountability.

She stressed that the body takes its self-regulation responsibility seriously and is committed to weeding out unprofessional conduct.

The GOCOP president acknowledged the contributions of members, contributors, and supporters, including Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, who wrote the foreword to the book, as well as the reviewer and President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku.

She also expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, State Governments, institutions, and corporate organisations for their support.

Chigbo appealed for generous donations to strengthen GOCOP and build the Guild’s Media Centre, which will empower members to run their businesses profitably.

She also urged public relations practitioners, advertisers, governments, and civil society organisations to support GOCOP businesses, emphasising the critical role that online media plays in building a society where justice, peace, and individual rights are respected.

By promoting ethical online publishing practices and collaborating with stakeholders, GOCOP aims to establish itself as a leading voice in the online media industry and contribute to the growth and development of the sector.

