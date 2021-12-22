Bonnie Iwuoha was a kind, caring, responsible father – Widow

Esther Iwuoha, widow of former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bonnie Iwuoha, has described him as a kind, caring and loving father.

Esther spoke when a delegation of the Abia State Council of the NUJ led by its Chairman, Victor Ndukwe, visited her.

The delegation was on a condolence visit to their Umuahia residence.

Iwuoha died on Monday following a brief illness.

Esther said: “Bonnie Iwuoha was a responsible father and showed strong affection for his children.

“Even though he had no money, he would never take anyone’s thing.

“He would always say that God will provide for him.”

“He suffered a strange stomach disorder that was suspected to be food poisoning.

“He had some laboratory tests conducted, but the results were negative and he was later treated for malaria.”

Esther added that Iwuoha recovered soon after and they both arranged on a date for her to join him in Umuahia from Lokoja for the Yuletide.

She said weeping inconsolably: “We spoke on Sunday; we exchanged banter; we both looked forward to my return to Umuahia for the Christmas celebration.

“On Monday, I got a phone call that he had passed on.”

Iwuoha’s younger sister, Stella, who nursed him during his illness, said the deceased had recovered from his two-month-long ailment.

Stella said: “I was with him until Saturday and he was doing well when I went back to Aba.

“When I called him on phone on Monday, he said that he did not sleep well in the night and that he suspected it was malaria, so I decided to return to Umuahia.

“By the time I came back, his condition was rather critical so I took him to the Federal Medical Centre and by about 2:30pm, he passed on.”

In a brief remark, the NUJ Chairman described Iwuoha’s death as shocking and a great loss to the NUJ.

Ndukwe said: He was our leader; always coming around to fraternise with us, offering advice and guidance to us.

“He was a peace-loving and thoroughbred professional who was always advocating professionalism and ethical conduct by media practitioners.”

Ndukwe was accompanied on the visit by former and serving members of executive councils of the NUJ at the state and national levels.

Also on the entourage was Chimdi Oluoha, a veteran journalist and retired Permanent Secretary in the state.

Meanwhile, the council has opened a condolence register at the NUJ Press Centre situated at 1 Aba Road, Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Isiala Ngwa-born Iwuoha was a former Managing Editor/Head of Editorial Department, Daily Times of Nigeria between 1991 and 1993.

He also served as Commissioner for Information under former Governor Theodore Orji and later appointed Special Adviser on Media to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Iwuoha was a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.