Bonfire Tragedy: UNN condemns infiltration of campus event, reassures adequate security

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has condemned the infiltration of its campus events by miscreants, following the killing of a businessman, Mr. Chiebonam Nweze, during a students’ bonfire night on Friday.

Nweze was stabbed during the event organised by the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies.

He died before receiving medical attention at the University Medical Centre.

A statement by the UNN’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Egwu, said investigations revealed that neither the deceased nor his assailants were UNN students.

“The suspects have since been apprehended through the combined efforts of the university security unit and the Anti-Cult Unit of the Nigeria Police.

“The management expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr. Nweze and prays for comfort during this time of grief,” the statement read.

To prevent a recurrence, UNN announced new restrictions on social activities.

“Henceforth, such events must take place strictly during the day under the supervision of university security.

“No social gathering will be permitted beyond 6 p.m. on the Nsukka, Enugu, and Ituku Ozalla campuses,” the statement further noted.

The university reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for students, staff, and visitors.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']