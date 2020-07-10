The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria has advised its members to pay 40 per cent of the outstanding debts owed the National Broadcasting Commission.

The BON Chairman, Sa’a Ibrahim, gave the advice in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

This, Sa’a said, included licenses to carry out reconciliation and sign reconciled statement with the NBC, within the stipulated time frame, to avoid disputes in future.

The association expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the NBC for granting 60 per cent waiver on the outstanding debt by broadcast stations during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

BON expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for acknowledging the challenges, which, it said, had greatly affected the broadcasting industry during this pandemic period.

According to the statement, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in huge loss of revenue, running into billions of naira, thus impacting negatively on the licenses to operate at full capacity.

“Member-stations have no choice but to continue to operate to ensure that the society is well informed, educated and entertained, as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“To do otherwise is to abandon their responsibility of broadcasting,’’ the organization said.