BON postpones TNBA, extends deadline for entries

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), organisers of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), have postponed the awards ceremony to April 2023 and extended the deadline for the submission of entries into the various award categories.



The postponement decision was reached during a review meeting held on Tuesday 18th October 2022 between the Steering Committee, the consulting firm and BON Secretariat.



According to the committee, headed by Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group, the postponement became necessary in view of the number of broadcast professionals hindered from meeting the 23 September deadline for submission of entries by technology and courier companies, adding that the new deadline is 15 January 2023.



“We received 471 entries at the expiration of the deadline for submission. But we kept receiving pleas for an extension.



“After considering the reasons given by prospective entrants, who could not meet the original deadline, we resolved to extend the deadline, so as to have a really competitive process and ensure that we do not marginalize people, whose bids to file entries were thwarted by poor internet connectivity and delays by courier companies.



“We realized that both factors were beyond their control and felt it would be unfair to exclude them from the awards process on such bases. We have, therefore, extended the deadline to 15 January 2023,” the statement said.



The Steering Committee also extended the time span of entries eligible for consideration by the judges’ committee, headed by Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), to 31 December 2022. This implies that entries must be original copies of work undertaken between August 1, 2021, and 31 December 2022, as against the previously announced date of 31 August 2022.



Entries are also required to be accompanied by entrants’ resumes and are to be submitted either as an MP3 audio file for radio or an MP4 video file for TV.



TNBA, according to BON, is a platform for the recognition and celebration of professional excellence in the Nigerian broadcasting industry. The award has 12 competitive categories in radio and television and is open to broadcast platforms licensed by NBC.