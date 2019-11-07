For the 11th consecutive year, Best of Nollywood Awards has again chosen to recognise and celebrate the Nigerian movie industry practitioners with awards focusing on their hardwork, tenacity and steadfastness over the years in ensuring that Nollywood, as the movie industry is popularly known, is at the forefront and at par with same industries around the world.

Recognising the contributions of some veteran thespians, the organisers of the prestigious industry award would be specially asking Sadiq Daba, popularly known for his role as Inspector Waziri in October 1; Idowu Philips, whose stage name is Iya Rainbow; and Ngozi Ezeonu, a popular actress with over 150 movies to her credit, to stand and take a bow.

Daba, the award winning actor, who once worked as a broadcaster for the Nigerian Television Authority, came to prominence in the late 1970s, starring in Cockcrow at Dawn.

Iya Rainbow was a nurse in General Hospitals in Nigeria for several years and occasionally acted in theatre.

She went full blast after the demise of her actor husband, Augustine Ayanfemi Phillips.

She has featured in several Nigerian films, including Apaadi, Eru and Aje ni iya mi among others.

The 2019 edition of BON Awards, slated for December 14, promises to be memorable, the organisers said.