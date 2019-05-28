Pupils of Infantino Montessori, Lekki, Lagos State on Monday were excited when organisers of BON Awards Children’s Day Book Reading gave them an experience they would never forget for a lifetime to commemorate the 2019 Children’s Day celebration.

The pupils received august visitors in their school premises.

These visitors were their favourite on-screen actors and entertainers, as well as esteemed legislators.

The celebrities engaged the kids for several hours, both intellectually and morally, impacting insightful lessons in them.

There were a plethora of morals and information for the kids to grapple with from “A Walk In Her Shoes” authored by Yewande and Tomisi Ogunnubi.

Each celebrity read a chapter of the book to their eager pupil listeners and left them with a food for thought after their session.

Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro during his session, expressed delight joining the kids in commemoration of the 2019 International Children’s Day.

Obanikoro encouraged the Children to be high-fliers in their academic pursuits and chosen careers in future.

Ace Master of Ceremony and Comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, after his session advised the kids to appreciate earning what they want in life and not expect to get things or benefits by a sense of entitlement.

Prolific actors, Omowunmi Dada and Tana Adelana, took turn to teach the kids, especially the girls, the dignity of self-worth and how to handle acquaintance with the opposite gender.

Delectable actor, Chy Nwankama, during her session educated the kids about friendship and how to hold conversations.

Nwankama’s session was saddled with a cornucopia of moral instructions.

As a cap, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Princess Elegushi, encouraged the children to strive to be worthy ambassadors of society and not emulate corrupt public holders who embezzle public money.

Tinubu advised the children to be conscious of God and also learn at an early age to pray to him.

The session came to a crescendo with questions and answers, with kids winning prizes, including Mouka Foam, from support brand for the event.

BON Children’s Day Event is an annual CSR event of Best Of Nollywood Ventures, organizers of BON Awards.