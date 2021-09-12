BON Awards unveils 2021 list of nominees

The management and founder of the annual, travelling film industry awards, Best of Nollywood, on Friday, September 10, unveiled the 2021 list of nominees in 30 different categories at a star-studded event at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event served as the launch of BON founder, Seun Oloketuyi’s authored book, and his 45th birthday celebration.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who launched the book, described it as a coffee table book.

He said,

‘This is Nollywood’, a coffee table book that is a collection of information about Nollywood, including sights and scenes of the industry, awards, festivals, agencies, schools and many more.’

Other dignitaries who were present at the event include Hon Shina Peller, who wrote the foreword, Dele Momodu; Mayor Akinpelu; Gboyega Akosile; Peace Anyiam Osigwe; Otunba Oyefeso, and many other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Among the 2021 nominees are Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji; Sola Sobowale; Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo and others.

Full List:

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

Stan Eze – Rattlesnake

Blossom Chukwueku – Hope Spring Eternal

Enyinna Nwigwe – Badamasi

Pereh Egbe – Butterflies

Okey Uzoeshi – Strain

Uzor Arukwe – Yours Regardless

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Femi Adebayo – Esin

Lateef Adedimeji – Ka Bi osi

Joseph Momodu – Olufe

Seun Akindele – My Mirror

Akinola Akano – Oju

Samuel Oniyitan – Abeke

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)

Gambo Usman Kona -The Milkmaid

Adam Garba – Voiceless

Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)

Shushu Abubakar – Strain

Sharon Nwosu – Coat of Alms

Osas Ighodalo – Rattlesnake

Sola Sobowale – Cookies Spot

Bolaji Ogunmola – Butterflies

Mary Lazarus – Homeless Home

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Mercy Aigbe – Agbeke

Jumoke Odetola – My Mirror

Peju Wahab – Ijolewa

Kehinde Bankole – Abeke

Adeola Olushola – Oju

Omowunmi Dada – Alagogo Ide

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hausa)

Anthonieta Kalunta – The Milkmaid

Asabe Madaki – Voiceless

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

Kachi Nnochiri – Butterflies

Femi Jacobs – Eagle Wings

Buchi Franklin – Rattlesnake

Martins Nebo – Just Kidding

Sani Danja – Badamasi

Seun Akindele – Greyish

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Bolanle Ninalowo – Ete

Yomi Olorunlolaye – Osuka

Rotimi Salami – Ijolewa

Wole Ojo – Abeke

Soliu Gbolagade – Abeke

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)

Tolulope Oke – Cookies Spot

Blessing Obasi – Hope Springs Eternal

Juliet Njemanze – Just Kidding

Ebenezer Eno – Yours Regardless

Anwuli Ijenebe – Greyish

Stella Ekwueme – Unconventional

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

1 Debby Shokoya – Misguided

2 Kemi Afolabi – Ikunsuni

3 Iyabo Ojo – Black Veil

4 Faturoti Ifedapo – Oju

5 Maureen Vincent – Alagogo Ide

Best Child Actress in a Movie

Ewomazino Amata – Miebaka

Adaeze Onugbo – Laurie

Angel Onyi Unigwe – Strain

Nifemi Lawal – Strain

Daniel Adeshina – Ijolewa

Craig Loughlan- Miebaka

Movie with the Best Social Message

Journey Home

Strain

Tethered

Time Tells

My Mirror

Ella

Hope Springs Eternal

Best Kiss in a Movie

Bolaji Ogunmola/Pereh Egbe – Butterflies

Blossom Chukwujekwe/Bolaji Ogunmola – Hope Spring Eternal

Stan Eze/Osas Ighodalo – Rattlesnake

Frederick Leonard/Bayray Mcwinzu – Greyish

Most Promising Actor of the Year

Akinola Akano – Oju

Michael Ejoor – Yours Regardless

Most Promising Actress of the Year

Faturoti Ifedapo – Oju

Adeola Olushola – Oju

Anthonieta Kalunta – The Milkmaid

Chinenye Aniemenam – Just Kidding

Best Short Film

When Devil Knocks

Canoe Boy

Busted

Journey Home

Homecoming

Soja

Movie with the Best Special Effect

Miebaka

Eagles Wings

The Milkmaid

Badamasi

Voiceless

Best use of food in a movie

Cookies Spot

Strain

Rattlesnake

Yours Regardless

Logan

Best Use of Costume in a movie

The Milkmaid

Butterflies

Rattlesnake

Oba Bi Olorun

Agbeke

Best use of Make-up

Soja

Milkmaid

Olugbeja Oloun

Voiceless

Meibaka

Eye of Deity (Oju)

Movie with the Best sound

Strain

Rattlesnake

Milkmaid

Abeke

Meibaka

Movie with the Best Soundtrack

Oye (Knowledge)

Milkmaid

Rattlesnake

Alagogo Ide

Logan

Voiceless

Movie with the Best Screenplay

Strain

Milkmaid

Hope Spring Eternal

Rattlesnake

Eagles Wings

Butterflies

Movie with the Best Editing

Strain

Milkmaid

Coat of Alms

Rattlesnake

Voiceless

Eagle Wings

Movie with the Best Production Design

Milkmaid

Miebaka

Badamasi

Voiceless

Rattlesnake

Eagle Wings

Movie with the Best Cinematography

The Milkmaid

Strain

Voiceless

Rattlesnake

Badamasi

Eagle Wings

Director of the Year

Uduak-Obong Patrick – Strain

Desmond Obviagele – The Milkmaid

Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake

Robert Peters – Voiceless

Paul Apel Papel- Eagle Wings

Movie of the Year

The Milkmaid

Voiceless

Rattlesnake

Strain

Eagle Wings

Revelation of the Year (Male)

1.Emanuel Wilson (Bigshark)

2.Babatunde Aderinloye

Jerry Williams

Badaiki John

Revelation of the Year (Female)

1.Tope Aremu

2.Stephaine Zibis

Bukky Olatunji

Bianca Ugowanne

Juliet. Njamaneze