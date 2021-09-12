BON Awards unveils 2021 list of nominees

The management and founder of the annual, travelling film industry awards, Best of Nollywood, on Friday, September 10, unveiled the 2021 list of nominees in 30 different categories at a star-studded event at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.
The event served as the launch of BON founder, Seun Oloketuyi’s authored book, and his 45th birthday celebration.
Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who launched the book, described it as a coffee table book.
He said,
‘This is Nollywood’, a coffee table book that is a collection of information about Nollywood, including sights and scenes of the industry, awards, festivals, agencies, schools and many more.’
Other dignitaries who were present at the event include Hon Shina Peller, who wrote the foreword, Dele Momodu; Mayor Akinpelu; Gboyega Akosile; Peace Anyiam Osigwe; Otunba Oyefeso, and many other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.
Among the 2021 nominees are Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji; Sola Sobowale; Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo and others.
Full List:
Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)
Stan Eze – Rattlesnake
Blossom Chukwueku – Hope Spring Eternal
Enyinna Nwigwe – Badamasi
Pereh Egbe – Butterflies
Okey Uzoeshi – Strain
Uzor Arukwe – Yours Regardless
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Femi Adebayo – Esin
Lateef Adedimeji – Ka Bi osi
Joseph Momodu – Olufe
Seun Akindele – My Mirror
Akinola Akano – Oju
Samuel Oniyitan – Abeke
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)
Gambo Usman Kona -The Milkmaid
Adam Garba – Voiceless
Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)
Shushu Abubakar – Strain
Sharon Nwosu – Coat of Alms
Osas Ighodalo – Rattlesnake
Sola Sobowale – Cookies Spot
Bolaji Ogunmola – Butterflies
Mary Lazarus – Homeless Home
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Mercy Aigbe – Agbeke
Jumoke Odetola – My Mirror
Peju Wahab – Ijolewa
Kehinde Bankole – Abeke
Adeola Olushola – Oju
Omowunmi Dada – Alagogo Ide
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hausa)
Anthonieta Kalunta – The Milkmaid
Asabe Madaki – Voiceless
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)
Kachi Nnochiri – Butterflies
Femi Jacobs – Eagle Wings
Buchi Franklin – Rattlesnake
Martins Nebo – Just Kidding
Sani Danja – Badamasi
Seun Akindele – Greyish
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
Bolanle Ninalowo – Ete
Yomi Olorunlolaye – Osuka
Rotimi Salami – Ijolewa
Wole Ojo – Abeke
Soliu Gbolagade – Abeke
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)
Tolulope Oke – Cookies Spot
Blessing Obasi – Hope Springs Eternal
Juliet Njemanze – Just Kidding
Ebenezer Eno – Yours Regardless
Anwuli Ijenebe – Greyish
Stella Ekwueme – Unconventional
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
1 Debby Shokoya – Misguided
2 Kemi Afolabi – Ikunsuni
3 Iyabo Ojo – Black Veil
4 Faturoti Ifedapo – Oju
5 Maureen Vincent – Alagogo Ide
Best Child Actress in a Movie
Ewomazino Amata – Miebaka
Adaeze Onugbo – Laurie
Angel Onyi Unigwe – Strain
Nifemi Lawal – Strain
Daniel Adeshina – Ijolewa
Craig Loughlan- Miebaka
Movie with the Best Social Message
Journey Home
Strain
Tethered
Time Tells
My Mirror
Ella
Hope Springs Eternal
Best Kiss in a Movie
Bolaji Ogunmola/Pereh Egbe – Butterflies
Blossom Chukwujekwe/Bolaji Ogunmola – Hope Spring Eternal
Stan Eze/Osas Ighodalo – Rattlesnake
Frederick Leonard/Bayray Mcwinzu – Greyish
Most Promising Actor of the Year
Akinola Akano – Oju
Michael Ejoor – Yours Regardless
Most Promising Actress of the Year
Faturoti Ifedapo – Oju
Adeola Olushola – Oju
Anthonieta Kalunta – The Milkmaid
Chinenye Aniemenam – Just Kidding
Best Short Film
When Devil Knocks
Canoe Boy
Busted
Journey Home
Homecoming
Soja
Movie with the Best Special Effect
Miebaka
Eagles Wings
The Milkmaid
Badamasi
Voiceless
Best use of food in a movie
Cookies Spot
Strain
Rattlesnake
Yours Regardless
Logan
Best Use of Costume in a movie
The Milkmaid
Butterflies
Rattlesnake
Oba Bi Olorun
Agbeke
Best use of Make-up
Soja
Milkmaid
Olugbeja Oloun
Voiceless
Meibaka
Eye of Deity (Oju)
Movie with the Best sound
Strain
Rattlesnake
Milkmaid
Abeke
Meibaka
Movie with the Best Soundtrack
Oye (Knowledge)
Milkmaid
Rattlesnake
Alagogo Ide
Logan
Voiceless
Movie with the Best Screenplay
Strain
Milkmaid
Hope Spring Eternal
Rattlesnake
Eagles Wings
Butterflies
Movie with the Best Editing
Strain
Milkmaid
Coat of Alms
Rattlesnake
Voiceless
Eagle Wings
Movie with the Best Production Design
Milkmaid
Miebaka
Badamasi
Voiceless
Rattlesnake
Eagle Wings
Movie with the Best Cinematography
The Milkmaid
Strain
Voiceless
Rattlesnake
Badamasi
Eagle Wings
Director of the Year
Uduak-Obong Patrick – Strain
Desmond Obviagele – The Milkmaid
Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake
Robert Peters – Voiceless
Paul Apel Papel- Eagle Wings
Movie of the Year
The Milkmaid
Voiceless
Rattlesnake
Strain
Eagle Wings
Revelation of the Year (Male)
1.Emanuel Wilson (Bigshark)
2.Babatunde Aderinloye
Jerry Williams
Badaiki John
Revelation of the Year (Female)
1.Tope Aremu
2.Stephaine Zibis
Bukky Olatunji
Bianca Ugowanne
Juliet. Njamaneze