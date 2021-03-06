Organisers of leading pan-Nigerian film industry awards, Best of Nollywood Awards, have announced that the Kogi State Government, led by Governor Yahaya Bello, will be hosting the 2021 edition of the awards in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on December 11, 2021.

Bello, who claimed hosting rights for the year, accepted to host the 13th edition of the awards on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of Nollywood actors and journalists.

In his address, Bello revealed that the Nollywood industry has played a very significant role in fostering unity within the nation and is worthy of support.

The founder of BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, said there will be a Reading session in Lokoja on Children’s Day, May 27, prior to the presentation of the hosting certificate to the Governor.

The reading will feature a group of selected Nollywood stars who will read to children and entertain them.

Oloketuyi revealed that this year’s edition will be the biggest so far, since the first edition of BON Awards in 2009.