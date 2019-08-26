In preparation of the most-anticipated Nollywood event in the Nigerian entertainment industry, the organizers of the most celebrated show, Best of Nollywood Awards, have put in much verve as the D-day approaches for the all embracing and industry qualifier come this September.

But as a prelude to the awards proper, BON Alumni party is also being packaged for September 28, 2019 in partial readiness and awareness to make this year’s event a more memorable one than previous ones.

With the event calendar of this year’s BON Awards, the organizers have tidied up their plans to hold an audacious BON Alumni party, which is the second event of this year Best of Nollywood Awards retinue.

The event, with intent to celebrate all the past winners of the Awards in the past decade and also to simultaneously unveil the nominees of the 2019 edition.

The party holds on September 28 in Lagos with the wives of Lagos and Oyo States Governors alongside Senator Gbemisola Saraki as special guests.

The venue is the posh De Podium, Ikeja, Lagos, starting from 5pm and it promises to be the biggest industry party of the year.

According to the principal organizer of the Award, Seun Oloketuyi: “Tables and special corners for interested distinguishing guests are available on request, and the party is strictly by invitation.”

As a further spirited march towards a grander event via the calendar of BON Awards, the first event was the 2019 edition of the Best Of Nollywood Children’s Day Book Reading fiesta, which took place at Infantino Montessori, Lekki.

This year, Best of Nollywood will be celebrating its 10 year’s anniversary, which will make this year’s edition more interesting and memorable.