BON Awards 2023: Why we are honouring Adebayo Salami, Toyin Adegbola — Organisers

The organisers of the longest running, pan-Nigeria film industry awards, Best of Nollywood, have revealed that for the 2023 edition, asides the different categories available that the announced nominees can win from, two others who have made tremendous impact on the Nigerian film industry will be honoured with a special recognition and lifetime achievement award.

Adebayo Salami, for his many contributions, and Toyin Adegbola, for being a phenomenal actress, are to be honoured.

According to Seun Oloketuyi, founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards: “There are so many whose hands contributed to the foundation of the Nollywood we know today, and Adebayo Salami is one of them.

“He not only inspires actors and filmmakers today, he remains a shining example for his children, many of whom are making waves in the industry.

“It is for this reason we have chosen to recognise and appreciate him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Many know him as Oga Bello and for over four decades, he has remained an institution in the industry, both as a great storyteller, and the father of storytellers.

“His family has institutionalised the industry, and his impact cannot be quantified.”

On Toyin Adegbola, Oloketuyi said: “Madam Toyin is no baby in this industry, and not only has she remained versatile over the decades, she continues to inspire with her acting.

“From her days as the ‘Asewo to re mecca’ star to her more recent screen appearances in the last year, no one can take away her flowers, and we believe the time has come to honour her for being exceptional.”

BON Awards is billed to hold on December 22 in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised that it will be a spectacular affair.

According to Governor Adeleke, the event will not only be the most talked about affair in the history of BON Awards, it is also the time for Osun State to show itself to the industry.