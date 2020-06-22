A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State, Worgu Boms, has been sworn in as the Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress.

The swearing-in took place amid controversy over the rightful occupant of the seat despite a court ruling that recognised Boms.

Boms will replace Victor Giadom in the National Working Committee of the ruling party.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

It could be recalled that the National Vice-Chairman of the APC (South South), Hilliary Eta, said Boms had been recommended by the party in Rivers State to replace Giadom, who was alleged had resigned to be the running mate to Tonye Cole, the Rivers State governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 elections.

Eta said: “You are aware that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction declared Chief Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee and should never parade himself as such.

“His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the South South Zonal Executive Committee will meet and ratify that name and send same to the NWC of our great party.”