Bomb blasts: Sanwo-Olu condoles with Zulum, Borno

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with the Government and people of Borno State, particularly Governor Babagana Zulum, on the multiple bomb attacks, which resulted in the death of some people, leaving several others injured in the Gwoza Local Government Area of the State.

Sanwo-Olu spoke in a condolence message on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

He expressed his sympathies to the immediate families of the victims as well as the entire residents who may have suffered personally and by association in the Saturday’s attacks.

He said the multiple bomb attacks in Borno State are regrettable and depressing.

He therefore offered prayers for love, peace, and comfort to the people of Gwoza during this difficult time.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives and the maiming of other citizens who were killed and wounded when suicide bombers attacked wedding and funeral ceremonies in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The death of the innocent citizens killed by the suicide bombers is worrisome and painful. We pray that God will comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Gwoza and Borno State in this time of sorrow.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families of victims of the multiple bomb attacks, the government, and people of Borno State.

Also Read:

“I wish Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State, particularly those in Gwoza peace, comfort, and love at this time of sorrow.

“I want to assure my brother-governor that the government and the good people of Lagos State stand with him in this very difficult time.”