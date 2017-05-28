Bolt wins final 100m race in Jamaica

Usain Bolt has won his last ever 100m outing on home soil by storming to victory at the ‘Salute a Legend’ race.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist has already announced his plans to retire from athletics after August’s World Championships in London and began his 2017 season in front of a sellout crowd in Kingston, Jamaica.

Around 30,000 packed into the arena to watch Bolt win for the final time in his home country, despite clocking a relatively sluggish time of 10.03s.

“The run, it was just OK. I must say it was OK. I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous running a 100m. Just the atmosphere and the people, the support they came out and gave me, it was really nerve-racking,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I never expected this, I knew it was going to be big, the stadium was ram-packed so thank you guys for coming out and supporting me. It’s big to see everybody that turned out. It shows that what I’ve done for the sport is a big deal to them and they really appreciate it.

“So thank you and it was my honour to put the sport of track and field at the top and to continue to dominate. I’ll try my best even when I’ve hung up my spikes, to really continue to push track and field in any way possible.”

The 30-year-old completed an unprecedented ‘triple triple’ of Olympic gold medals at last summer’s Rio Games, but has since been stripped of one of those after relay teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

