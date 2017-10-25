Bolt set for Dortmund move 

Borussia Dortmund has an interest in signing former sprinter Usain Bolt, according to a report.

According to reports, Bolt – who retired after winning eight Olympic golds – is attracting interest from the Bundesliga side and has never hidden his desire to play football.

A childhood Manchester United fan, he received confirmation from Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“Our word is our bond,” Watzek said. “I will meet [Puma CEO] Bjorn Gulden this week. And that’s on our list.”

Bolt retired after the World Championships this summer, and admitted that it is a personal goal of his to play football.

“It’s a personal goal, I don’t care what people really think about it,” Bolt reportedly said at the weekend.

“I am not going to lie to myself, if I feel I can’t do it, I am going to say ‘forget this.’ I am not going to embarrass myself.”