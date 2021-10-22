Bolt introduces 3DS security update to strengthen ATM card safety

Leading e-hailing platform, Bolt, has announced the implementation of a 3DS security update on its platform, with the goal being to further secure Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card information as well as all payments on the platform.

The 3DS security feature is an authentication protocol that aims to protect against fraud and enhance security in online card payments.

The feature is now live in all 33 cities in which Bolt operates in the country.

The introduction of the 3DS security update shows Bolt’s commitment to both riders and drivers by ensuring the security of their card details while using the platform.

Speaking on the new update, the Bolt country manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, said, “The 3DS security update recently introduced on our platform shows our resolve to continuously improve the security of our platform. With this feature, our riders and drivers can be rest assured that an extra layer of security has been added to protect their card information.”

The security update on card trips on Bolt shows the platform’s commitment to easing mobility in the country.

The new feature also further strengthens Bolt’s capacity to ensure all-around safety and security on the platform for all, in addition to the safety toolkit on the platform which assists riders and drivers in case of an emergency.