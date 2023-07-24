Bolt Driver’s Death: Bingham University pledges to support police investigation

828 828

Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, has promised to support the police in its investigation over the death of a bolt driver, Obasi Okeke.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs of the institution, Daburi Misal on Monday in Karu.

Misal said the management expressed deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased over the demise of the deceased.

Misal said the attention of the institution was drawn to a report in the social media of three suspended students of the university in connection with the death.

He said the suspended students were paraded by the Police Command in the FCT, for allegedly killing the bolt driver over a fight on transport fare within Abuja.

According to him, sometime in March, through the University’s “Zero Tolerance Policy on Drugs” the students were suspended for being in possession of Marijuana and other illicit substances.

Misal stated that as required by the institution’s regulations, the students should have been taken to a rehabilitation centre by their guardians before returning to school.

ALSO READ:

“The students after rehabilitation will be taken back to the university only after certification by the University’s Psychiatrist.

“It is therefore shocking to see that the students who were supposed to be in a rehabilitation centre were being paraded by the Police in Abuja.

“While the University maintains zero tolerance for vices, the responsibility of bringing up children is a shared responsibility,” he stated.

Misal said that the institution would continue to do its best to put its students on the right path.

He restated the institution`s commitment to produce young men and women who would continue to serve as agents of positive change in the society.(