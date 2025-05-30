Bolt driver shot dead in Bayelsa, police begin probe

The Bayelsa State Police Command has commenced investigations into the death of a Bolt driver discovered at Samphino Junction in Kpansia, a suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

It was learnt that the lifeless body of the middle-aged man was discovered inside his vehicle early Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses said they found the body and quickly alerted security agents, who cordoned off the area.

This came barely a week after a 27-year-old graduate of the Federal University, Otuoke, Daniel Ayama, was killed by some assailants less than a kilometre away.

Preliminary findings suggest that the deceased was shot at a close range in a case of suspected assassination, as nothing is said to have been removed from his vehicle.

Reacting to the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Musa Mohammed, said a full-scale investigation was underway.

“We are working to gather all necessary intelligence. Forensic teams have been deployed to the scene and we are also liaising with the Bolt company to retrieve trip data that may help in tracking down the culprits,” Mohammed stated.

Meanwhile, members of the drivers’ union and other stakeholders have called on the police to expedite their investigations and ensure that those behind the murder are brought to justice.

