Bolt driver escapes from kidnappers with gun injury

A driver with an e-hailing company, Bolt, in Calabar on Wednesday night escaped with gun injuries from the hands of his alleged abductors in the Cross River State capital city.

The incident occurred along Nelson Mandela Street by Target in Calabar South Local Government Area.

The victim was rescued by football fans who were watching a Champions League game in the area.

The gunmen were said to have blocked the bolt driver’s vehicle and tried to force him into their vehicle when his cry for help attracted the football fans.

Sensing danger, the kidnappers, who were already dragging their victim to the minibus, shot sporadically to halt the advancing mob, and sped off in the minibus towards Goldie Street.

The bolt driver, who sustained injuries during the struggle with the kidnappers numbering six and armed with sophisticated weapons, was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

However, the spokesperson of the Cross River State Police command, Irene Ugbo, declined to speak on the incident as she was yet to get the details.

NAN reports that kidnappings and armed robberies have become a daily occurrence in Calabar in the past few months.

Targets of the abductions are usually lecturers, lawyers, medical doctors and clergymen.

Some parts of the capital city have now become a no-go area at a particular time of the day due to insecurity in those areas.

Places like Esiereebom, Iyonde, Jebs, Iboku, Ibesikpo, University of Calabar staff quarters and many other inner streets in Calabar South Local Government Area have become notorious for kidnapping and robbery.