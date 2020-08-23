Bologna head coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said in a statement on Sunday.

There are very serious concerns as the 51-year-old is considered among the high-risk group.

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with Leukaemia in July 2019 and underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

The Bologna boss has made a full recovery but is still considered to be at risk due to his history of serious illness.

The club said in a statement: “Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines.

“The entire Primavera team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First Team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow (on Monday).”

Mihajlovic missed all of pre-season training last summer because of his Leukaemia treatment as he spent three months in a specialist clinic.

He has kept in touch with his staff and players via videolink, watching training sessions from his hospital room and giving team talks.

The 2020-21 season begins on September 19 and the club will be hoping their manager makes a full recovery as they look to build on last season’s 12th-placed finish.