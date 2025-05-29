Bold tax reforms already yielding results – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday has said one of his administration’s most impactful achievements has been its bold tax reform agenda, which he told Nigerians has started yielding results.

President Tinubu made the boast about the achievement in an address to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration in office on Wednesday.

He said by the end of 2024, the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose from 10 percent to over 13.5 percent, a remarkable leap in just one year.

He said this was a result of a deliberate improvement in tax administration and policies designed to make the tax system fairer, more efficient, and more growth-oriented.

He said: “We are eliminating the burden of multiple taxation, making it easier for small businesses to grow and join the formal economy.

“The tax reforms will protect low-income households and support workers by expanding their disposable income.

“Essential goods and services such as food, education, and healthcare will now attract 0 per cent VAT.

“Rent, public transportation, and renewable energy will be fully exempted from VAT to reduce household costs further.

“We are ending the era of wasteful and opaque tax waivers.

“Instead, we have introduced targeted and transparent incentives supporting high-impact manufacturing, technology, and agriculture sectors.”

Tinubu added that these reforms were not just about revenue but about stimulating inclusive economic growth.

For instance, he said, there was a deliberate focus on youths, who a friendlier tax environment for digital jobs and remote work would empower.

He said through export incentives, Nigerian businesses would be able to compete globally.

Tinubu added that his administration’s National Single Window project has streamlined international trade, reduced delays, and enhanced Nigeria’s competitiveness.

He said: “To promote fairness and accountability, we are establishing a Tax Ombudsman, an independent institution that will protect vulnerable taxpayers and ensure the system works for everyone, especially small businesses.

“Most importantly, we are laying the foundation for a more sustainable future by introducing a new national fiscal policy.

“This strategic framework will guide our approach to fair taxation, responsible borrowing, and disciplined spending.

“These reforms are designed to reduce the cost of living, promote economic justice, and build a business-friendly economy that attracts investment and supports every Nigerian.

“Together, we are creating a system where prosperity is shared, and no one is left behind.”

Post Views: 4