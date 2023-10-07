Bolanle Raheem Murder: Court announces  judgement date

A Lagos High Court will on Monday next week deliver judgement in the case of a police officer, Darambi Vandi, charged with shooting dead a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on last Christmas Day.

The Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square gave the judgement date after the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the suit.

Recall that Vandi was arraigned January 16 on a count charge of murder, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Court however granted accelerated hearing on the case.

The Lagos State Government alleged that the defendant shot Raheem on the chest on December 25, 2022, at Ajah Roundabout, on Lekki-Expressway, Lagos.

Her murder contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecution team led by the Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, called a total of 11 witnesses, including eight police officers.

The other prosecution witnesses are two eyewitnesses and a pathologist.

Among the prosecution witnesses is Inspector Matthew Ameh, who allegedly worked with the defendant at the time of the alleged murder.

The prosecution closed its case on February 25.

On February 28, the defendant through his counsel, Gbenro Gbadamosi, filed an application praying the court to quash the charges against the accused.

Also Read:

Gbadamosi argued that evidence of the prosecution witnesses were inconsistent and did not link the defendant to the alleged murder.

On April 3, the Court, however, dismissed the no-case submission.

Justice Ibironke Harrison held that prosecution established sufficient oral and documentary evidence linking the defendant to the alleged crime, which required explanation from him.

Harrison added that evidence by the defendant would shed light on what happened.

On May 31, the defendant gave evidence and closed his case.

His counsel had told the court that Vandi was the sole defence witness.

On July 13, the parties adopted their written addresses, and the court reserved judgement until October 9.