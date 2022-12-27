Bolanle Raheem: LERSA tells police to stop killing innocent Nigerians

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella association of estates and residents in the Lekki-Epe corridor of Lagos State, has called for immediate action to stop the killing of its members and other Nigerians by policemen

LERSA, in a statement by its President, Olorogun James Emadoye, described the killing of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, by a policeman as “distressing” and “one of too many incidents within a very short period”.

Emadoye recalled that just a few weeks ago, there was a protest against the killing of a promising young man in Sangotedo area that almost went out of control.

According to the LERSA president, the association does not think that protests would produce required results and has, therefore, started engaging with the relevant authorities to find a lasting solution to what has become a major threat to the communities in the corridor and the whole country.

“I, in company of some of members of our exco had a meeting the same morning of the incident with the Area J Police Commander. I can assure you that the authorities themselves are disturbed over this. A harmless pregnant mother with four children in a vehicle killed for nothing. We must strategize and see how to do other things that will stop this sort of incident,” Emadoye said.

One of the measures that LERSA is strongly proposing, Emadoye revealed, is the involvement of the community in helping to check the mental health of weapons-bearing security officers.

“The association will establish immediate contact with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police on this challenge. Our thoughts go to the husband and children of the deceased this season. May God comfort them and grant them the fortitude to carry on,” he said.

He added that LERSA will ensure that justice is obtained for the family of the deceased and see that her death brings an end to such waste of human lives in the country.

“We are happy that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner of Police are already involved and we are pleading that action does not only end with the prosecution of the murderers of Mrs Raheem and possible compensation for her family but also includes clear, measurable and sustainable actions and measures that will bring to an end to sad occurrences like this. This is the only way the community can hope to eventually recover from this black Christmas,” Emadoye concluded.





