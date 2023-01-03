Bolanle Raheem: Lagos Police Command transfers officers at Police Station

The Lagos State Police Command has transferred all its officers attached to the Ajah police station out of the division.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a series of tweets Monday.

While reacting to a publication by The Punch, exposing an officer caught while drinking, Hundeyin thanked the newspaper for the report and urged residents to continue to expose any misconduct noticed on operatives of the Command, in order to improve the police force in the state.

He said, “I can confirm that this publication has been overtaken by events. The new DPO Ajah, CSP Adolf Ogwu, had earlier in the week dismantled all the shanties around the police station.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has already effected the transfer out of ALL personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialise in a couple of days.

“While appreciating @MobilePunch for the exposé, we encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business’ the tweets read.

The policemen are reportedly always under the influence of alcohol while on duty and on patrol.

Last Sunday, a Lagos-based Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem was shot and killed by an officer, Drambi Vandi attached to Ajiwe police station, Ajah.