Boko Haram Terrorists have given a one-week ultimatum to those interested in saving the life of a Pastor it abducted on Christmas eve in Borno State, Bulus Yakuru, or have him killed.

The pastor, who was kidnapped by the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of the terrorist group, revealed this himself in a video.

Yakuru was abducted in Pemi, Borno State, which is about 20km from Chibok.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, his Local Government Chairman, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the faithful in his church, EYN, to come to his aid.

He said he had been given a one-week ultimatum beginning from February 24, 2021 when the video was shot.

Yakuru said with one of the terrorists standing behind him with a knife: “I’m calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Borno to help me because I have been given a one-week ultimatum today, February 24.

“If you want me alive, I beg you in your capacity as president, governor and our local government chairman to save me from this suffering.

“I’m calling on the EYN Church of the Brethren to intervene and secure my release.

“Please pray for me.

“Today is the last day I will have the opportunity to call on you in your capacity as my parents and relatives in the country.

“Anyone who has the intention should help and save me.

“Please release me from this pain.”