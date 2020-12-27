The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a warning to South West governors on security in a newly released 2021 Prophecies during a live service in his Lagos church.

Primate Ayodele revealed that God showed him that deadly sect, Boko Haram, wants to begin operations in the South West with the throwing of bombs in 2021.

He said the only way to avert that is through prayer and serious beefing up of security.

He gave a special warning to Lagos State: there will be serious problems if the government doesn’t act fast on it.

Also, he made it known that people should watch out for unexpected fire outbreaks and gas explosions.

Ayodele said: “In South West and Lagos especially, Boko Haram wants to start bombings.

“There is a problem.

“The government should act fast on it.

“Let’s also watch out for fire outbreaks and gas explosions.”

Furthermore, the popular prophet spoke about the election in Central African Republic, making it known that the candidate seeking for second term will come out victorious in the election.

On Niger Republic, the popular prophet made it known that a new government will come up through a very strong coalition.

He urged that everyone should pray against rain storm, flood and earthquake in African countries.