The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said the reason for the failure of the military to completely wipe out Boko Haram Terrorists in the state was because there are saboteurs within them.

Zulum said this on Thursday while recalling the attack on his convoy by Boko Haram Terrorists on Wednesday during a visit to Baga.

He said from his discovery, the problem was no longer with President Muhammadu Buhari or the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, adding that the state will consider the deployment of hunters for the fight against the terrorists.

He said: “We have over 1,181 soldiers in Baga.

“Seventy-two officers, 107 soldiers, 400 soldiers in Mile 4 and 1,900 soldiers in Monguno.

“I see no reason why Boko Haram will not stop to operate in Baga town.

“The troops have been in Mile 4 for over one year, there is complete sabotage, the problem is not with President Buhari or General Buratai but the command and control structures.

“There is a need to look into the command structure.

“We have over 80,000 IDPs in Monguno.

“They cannot continue to depend on NGOs and others for food.

“We have created opportunity for them to go back to their communities and continue with their business and farming activities.

“After Sallah, we will go back to Kukawa.

“We will give time to the military, but if they will not clear Baga, we will mobilise our hunters and vigilantes to recapture Baga… we can’t continue like this.

“People have to take their destiny in their hands.”