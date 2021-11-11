Subscribe
Boko Haram terrorists suffer heavy loss in Pulka

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an ambush in Pulka general area, the Nigerian Army has disclosed.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the operation was conducted by troops deployed at 192 Battalion Forward Operations Base (FOB) on Wednesday.

Nwachukwu said the operation was intelligence-driven conducted with precision in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes.

He said that four terrorists were neutralised during the encounter while a large cache of arms were recovered.

According to him, the fierce encounter occurred in Rengye, an area suspected to be the terrorists’ crossing point.

“Aside the neutralised terrorists, several others escaped with injuries, leaving traces of blood behind, as they fled in disarray.

“The gallant troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines, one 36 Energa Hand Grenade and one Tear gas cannister from the terrorists.

“While commending the troops for their resilience and renewed doggedness, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged them to continue to dominate the area by denying the criminals freedom of action,” he said.

