Troops of the Nigerian Army stationed in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents who swarmed the area at about 2:30pm.

The battle, which lasted for over two hours, left several of the Boko Haram Terrorists killed, injured and captured, with others escaping with gunshot wounds.

The Battle of Damasak also left a five-year-old, who was hit by stray bullet dead, while a young man also reportedly hit by a bullet is currently receiving treatment at the hospital in

Mobbar.

Residents of the town confirmed that the insurgents arrived in about 13 gun trucks and one gulf car and attempted to attack the military location from different angles, but soldiers reportedly beat them to it as the blood thirsty insurgents were seen by residents fleeing in disarray.

One “of the residents said: “As the criminals were overwhelmed, they were seen retreating and shooting recklessly in all directions and also shot at two residents, killing a child and injuring a young man in the process, who is now receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The child who was hit also died in the hospital.”

Speaking on whether or not there are casualties on either side, a military source in Damasak told our reporter that there was no casualty on the side of the military, but that the soldiers killed a number of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Some locals have stated that they have seen seven dead bodies of the terrorists littered on the ground in the area.

A military source said four Ak 47 rifles and the gulf car were captured by the military.