Boko Haram terrorists Kill two, raze down palace in Borno attack

Boko Haram terrorists on Monday night invaded Kirawa, a border community with Cameroun Republic in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and killed one civilian, while another male resident was abducted.

The terrorists also set ablaze several houses, including the palace of the District Head of Kirawa, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abubakar, shops and other structures.

Many residents who fled into Cameroonian communities for safety lauded the efforts of some members of Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters who played greater role in repelling the attack, which also led to the killing of one of the attackers.

Earlier, Kirawa had a Cameroonian Military Base, but they were dislodged during an attack few months ago.

Vanguard reports that some terrorists, three days ago, laid ambush along the Kirawa-Pulka road and killed one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force after setting six vehicles ablaze.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Senator representing the area (Southern Borno), Ali Ndume said, “The renewed Boko Haram attacks in Kirawa and other communities have become a source of concern and frustrating, as many resilient Internally Displaced Persons have returned to their ancestral homes that were facilitated and supported by Governor Babagana Zulum.”

While commending efforts of the Nigerian troops in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP in the North East, Senator Ndume, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, appealed to the military authorities to “deploy more troops and or platoons in the affected areas of Kirawa, Ngoshe, Agapalwa, Chikide among other vulnerable communities.”

He also reiterated his call on the federal government and the Nigerian Military to deploy drones, attack helicopters, as well as use technology, equipment, arms and ammunition, motivation (TEAAM), which is the only way to end the over-decade Boko Haram atrocities in Borno, North East and other parts of the country.