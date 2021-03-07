Nigerian troops have repelled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Jakana, Borno State on Sunday morning.

The fighters, mostly from the Islamic State West Africa Province group, had stormed the area by firing machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades from gun trucks.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that the prompt response from the air component of Operation Lafiya Dole, the Nigerian Air Force, assisted the ground troops in quickly repelling the terrorists.

The source said: “The terrorist group had attempted to overrun the town to loot food items and drugs and also to invade a military formation to loot arms and ammunition.

“The prompt response from the air task force saved the situation as some of the terrorists met their Waterloo in superior gun power from the gallant troops.

“Meanwhile, the ground troops have commenced a clearance operation of the area.”

Jakana is 25km (15 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, and lies on a notorious crossing route for ISWAP terrorists moving between their camps in the Benisheikh forest area of Borno State and their hideouts in the Buni Yadi area of Yobe State.

The terrorists, who had repeatedly attacked the community and military base in Jakana, always appeared in military uniforms and mounting roadblocks to kidnap commuters in the axis.

. PRNigeria.