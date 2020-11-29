Boko Haram Terrorists have slit the throats of no fewer than 43 farmers who were on their way to their farms for the harvest season in Borno State.

The attack on the farmers, which came on a day the state held local government election, also saw the terrorists kidnapping several others, with many suffering gunshot wounds.

The attack was carried out in Koshobe, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to available information, the terrorists had waylaid the farmers, taking no fewer than 60 of them hostage.

They tied their captives and then proceeded to slit the throats of at least 43 of them.

The bodies of those killed have been taken to a nearby village, Zabarmari, where they would be interred on Sunday (today).

Indeed, the farm on which most of those killed worked was said to be in Zabarmari, with most of them reported to have travelled down to Borno State from Sokoto State.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed grief.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari described the killings as insane and condemnable.

The statement said: “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State.

“The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief.

“May their souls Rest In Peace.”