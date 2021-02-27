Boko Haram terrorists have released the bride and bridesmaids a few hours after their abduction along Maiduguri-Damaturu Expressway.

The bride’s entourage were travelling to Damaturu in Yobe State to meet the family of the groom after the wedding ceremony was conducted in Maiduguri on Friday.

Though some security operatives were dispatched to the area to rescue the kidnapped victims, PRNigeria gathered the Boko Haram terrorists after screening the mobile phones of the members of the wedding party released them and directed them to take a safer route.

The Publisher of Neptune Prime, Mallam Hassan Gimba, who is a friend to the family of the newly wedded couple, confirmed the curious development.

Malam Gimba told PRNigeria that the bride, bridesmaids and entire entourage were released without molestation or ransom payment.

He said they trekked to Mainok, where they were picked up by the groom’s family and security personnel.