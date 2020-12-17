Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a video showing schoolboys purportedly abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Gunmen had invaded the school premises last Friday and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police on December 11, 2020.

The abduction took place some hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit.

The leader of the terror group, Abubakar Shekau, had earlier released a video claiming responsibility for the dastardly act.

The Defence Headquarters had discredited the claim, insisting the act was carried out by bandits.

But a fresh video made public on Thursday and posted by HumAngle shows teenagers believed to be the Kankara schoolboys.

According to HumAngle, the six minutes and 30 seconds long video features speeches from Shekau and one of the schoolboys who looked distraught and bloodied.

Scores of other young boys could be seen behind him, all covered in dust and appearing to be within a forest area.