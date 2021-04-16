Despite the nefarious activities of local informants who regularly tip the Islamic State of West Africa Province and Boko Haram Terrorists of troops’ operation, the Nigerian military has reinforced its ground troops with sophisticated equipment and the Air Task Force’s support to contain the insurgents terrorising Damasak axis of Borno State.

With the aid of local informants, there have been unrelenting assaults on Damasak by both ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters in recent times, sources hinted.

PRNigeria discovered that in some communities, the informants not only leak vital information to the terrorists, but harbour them in their houses and settlements.

They have also been found to assist terrorists in planting landmines against Nigerian troops.

An intelligence operative, who told PRNigeria that informants hint terrorists of troops’ movements, said the informants’ behaviour is aiding the infiltration of Damasak town and surrounding communities by insurgents.

The operative said: “It is quite puzzling that while our gallant troops are manning specific locations and conducting patrols, the terrorists with the aid of their local collaborators would just appear from other locations and launch deadly surprise attacks on both troops and civilian populations.

“Though the military is reinforcing the troops with more equipment, the air supports have also led to the elimination of scores of Boko Haram and ISWAP, in the past few weeks.”

The Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the activities of informants, while debunking reports in a section of the media that the terrorists had overrun and were in control of Damasak town.

He said despite the setbacks occasion by the informants “vicious” activities, troops have been able to surmount some of the obstacles.

Yerima, who described some of the media reports as blatant misinformation, said there was an attack by the terrorists on the town, but they were effectively repelled by the troops.

“As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area. The Commander of 5 Brigade, Brigadier General S. S. Tilawan, was driving around the town to assess the general situation, following the attack by the terrorists,” he said.

The Army spokesperson said the terrorists sneaked in from the northern flank in active collaboration with some local informants.

PRNigeria gathered that terrorists invaded Damasak for the third time within a week.

In the aftermath of the attack, humanitarian offices, private residences, shops and security facilities were destroyed.

In another development, Nigerian troops have cleared Boko Haram fighters from five villages in Gamboru Axis.

The villages cleared were Gulwa, Ndufu, Eisari , Musiri and Diime, with scores of terrorists killed during the operation.

PRNigeria reports that the troops, led by Lieutenant Colonel Samson Oladeigbe, embarked on a “Long Range Fighting Patrol” to clear the unit’s areas of responsibility from Super Camp Headquarters in Gamboru.

They eliminated scores of terrorists during the operation.

Apart from rifles and gun, the troops recovered magazine carrier, a Boko Haram flag, solar panel, bicycles and motorcycles from the terrorists.