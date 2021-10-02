Boko Haram: MNJTF Commander vows to reinforce operational capacity

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, has pledged to reinforce troops’ operational capacities with equipment and other essential materials, which will improve surveillance and tactical manoeuvre in the fields.

He made the pledge during his operational visit to Mallam Fatori and Damasak in MNJTF Sector 3 area of responsibility.

MNJTF spokesperson, Colonel Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He commended the FOB Mallam Fatori and HQ 5 Brigade Damasak for winning several tactical victories against the Boko Haram Terrorists and Islamic State of West Africa Province insurgents in their previous encounters.

He said the significant and progressive achievements of the troops had paved the way for the resettlement and relocation of Internal Displaced Persons and refugees to their ancestral homes.

Ibrahim congratulated the troops for their operational successes by dislodging terrorists’ camps and denying them freedom to operate.

He stated that operations remained the best test of a troop’s fighting spirit, adding that good training and physical skills are essential elements in the life of a soldier.

He said: “I assure you that MNJTF HQ will reinforce your operational capacities with equipment and other essential materials, which will improve surveillance and tactical manoeuvre in the fields.”

The Force Commander also cautioned the troops on the misuse of social media in a way that might cause them more harm than good by being a source of intelligence on the activities and movements of troops to terrorists.

He, however, commended the troops for exhibiting high level of discipline and display of determination to fight the terrorists.

He further urged them to remain on high alert and cautious so that they can swiftly end BHT/ISWAP terrorists madness and return safely home.