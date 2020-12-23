The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has dropped some shocking prophecies concerning the coming year.

In a chat with newsmen on Tuesday at the church auditorium in Oke-Afa, Lagos, the primate revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari was the problem of Nigeria’s security.

According to Ayodele, Buhari was not active and doesn’t know what the country needs.

He stated that the President should resign before the situation in the country gets out of hand.

He said: This security situation we are talking about is a very serious thing.

“Buhari is ruling Nigerians as animals.

“The President does not take the issue of the country seriously.

“Buhari wants to kill Nigerians but before it happens, let him resign now and hand over to the right person.

“I am talking as a prophet.

“I am not afraid or begging anyone.

“Neither am I opposing the President.

“I don’t belong to any party.

“I am talking as the prophet of God and if anyone likes he or she should go against me, I don’t care, but I have delivered the message God asked me to tell him.”

On insecurity in the country, the clergyman stated the Miyetti Allah is a terrorist group.

Ayodele said: “The issue of Miyetti Allah: who are they?

“The government is playing politics with the security and lives of Nigerians.

“The government just wants to collapse and ruin the system.

“God told me that Allah Mayetti are terrorists.

“The Nigerian Government is abetting terrorists.

“They don’t have anything good for this country.

“It is just a mistake.

“Anybody can say anything, but I stand by these prophecies.

“They are a terrorist groups, which needs to be proscribed and banned.”

Speaking on Boko Haram terrorist group, the Primate noted that Boko Haram Terrorists are the ones playing with the security of the country.

He said: “Boko Haram is in Buhari’s government and military.

“They are the people controlling the security.

“Buhari is just there and does not understand anything about the security.

“That is what the Lord says.

“Boko Haram are the ones ruling and playing around the security.

“Can you imagine that a whole Chief of Army Staff (Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai) is playing with python and the President cannot sack him?

“He did this while the President was playing with cows.

“They don’t regard us as human beings.

“Another terrorist group is on the way and our government is not serious.

“All these things we say are not taken seriously by them, that is why they come to pass.

“Some politicians, Emirs and Meyatti Allah are the ones troubling the security of the nation.

“If they stop them, the security will be okay.

“Buhari does not know this because it is whatever they tell him that he will do.”

When asked if Amotekun will be able to curtail insecurity in the South West, the clergyman said: “Amotekun would have been good but politicians will start using them for their selfish interest.

“And lack of funds will turn Amotekun into a terrorist group.

“Amotekun would have been the best option to be turned into community police, but the governors are not ready.”

Speaking about the economy, the prophet said Nigeria’s ministers are incompetent.

Ayodele said: “The economy issue in the country is very serious as well.

“I am surprised that when incompetents are being given positions in Nigeria, they misuse it.

“Buhari’s ministers are incompetent.

“How can a minister say we will get out of recession on the 22nd of December?

“As it is now, things are very hard.

“We cannot get out of recession until August next year.

“We don’t need to tell lies.

“In civilised countries, they tell you the truth and if the Minister becomes ashamed, he resigns.

“The people who are ruling us are not serious.

“They are taking us for granted and that is why I am saying it as God said it.”