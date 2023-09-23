Boko Haram member in police net for clubbing ex-wife to death

Police in Borno have arrested one Musa Dauda, a repentant Boko Haram member who allegedly killed and buried his ex-wife, Hafsat Musa, at a farm at Muhammed Goni stadium, Maiduguri.

Police spokesman in Borno, ASP Sani Kamilu, disclosed this in Maiduguri Friday, indicating that Dauda invited 45-year-old Hafsat to meet with him on her farm in the stadium premises, on September 12.

Hafsat was nowhere to be found after honouring the invitation, Kamilu stated.

“The case was not reported to the police until a few days later when the decomposing body of Hafsat was discovered on the farm by her relatives,’’ Kamilu added.

He stated that the police swung into action immediately; visited the scene and evacuated Hafsat’s corpse to Umaru Shehu Ultramodern Hospital, Maiduguri for autopsy.

Kamilu stated also that Dauda was arrested Thursday, September 21 and that he confessed to the commission of the crime.

Also Read:

He added that Dauda said he saw Hafsat with another person on the farm and he clubbed her with a hoe on the head before she slumped and died.

Dauda later buried Hafsat on the farm and fled, Kamilu stated.

The suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation, Kamilu assured.