Nigerian ground troops with aerial supports from air task force are currently engaging Boko Haram terrorists in Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that some of the terrorists were suspected to be on a looting spree as they stormed warehouses of international humanitarian agency in their gun trucks.

Am intelligence officer said terrorists came in their trucks and attacked the warehouses before the arrival of the military aircraft.

“The good news is that the NAF aircraft is currently dropping bombs on the terrorists’ targets while ground troops have stationed themselves in strategic locations exchanging fire,” the source added.

Last month, NAF helicopters had killed dozens ISWAP/Boko Haram fighters when they attacked the same town.

At least four gun trucks were also destroyed.