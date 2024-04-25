Boko Haram invade military base in Niger community

Military base in Allawa town in Shiroro local government area of Niger state has reportedly been attacked by suspected Boko Haram members.

According to reports, the fully armed men invaded the town on motorcycles with no less than three of them on each bike at about 1:30 am on Thursday.

An eyewitness in the area who pleaded for anonymity said about 200 of the armed men stormed the Military Camp and sacked those on duty while the others also invaded the village and rained bullets on houses visited.

“There was a fierce battle between the insurgents and the military and it was around 1:30 am and it lasted for some hours.

“Because it was midnight, the number of casualties could not be ascertained,” he remarked.

It was gathered that cash, foodstuffs and other handy valuables were carted away from the residents of the town and other adjourning villagers.

Reacting to the incident, residents of Allawa town and adjourning communities like Pandogari, Kukoki,Bassa among others have started fleeing the area for safety grounds.

The number of casualties recorded in the village and on the side of the Military and the armed men could not be ascertained yet.

Efforts to get confirmation and response on the issue from the state police command through its Spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun proved abortive as his number could not be reached as at time of filing reports.