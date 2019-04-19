Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, the Chief Medical Director, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, says the activities of insurgents in the North East is severely affecting the operations of the facility.

Ahidjo told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Friday that the insecurity created by the Boko Haram insurgency has disrupted normal service deliveries in the hospital.

According to him, the threats posed by insurgents has forced some medical and healthcare personnel to either quit or relocate.

He therefore advocated for collaborative support to the hospital to enhance quality healthcare service delivery in the Northeast.

The CMD said the appeal was imperative to addressing the challenges posed by insurgency, demystify its operations and enhance healthcare service delivery in the region.

Ahidjo noted that the hospital deserved support from all levels of government, individuals, development and corporate organizations to enable it to meet the needs of the growing population.

He said: “I am calling on good people of Borno to support the hospital to enhance its operations.

“It is our pride and we should support it.

“Many health personnel had left and there is high influx of people into Maiduguri due to insurgency.

“The trend overstretches our capacity to meet the specialised health needs of the society.

“We need support to improve the personnel and their skills, initiate new programmes and upgrade existing facilities to provide quality healthcare services which has direct impact on the people.”

According to him, the management had initiated viable projects to upgrade its bed-capacity and facilities, staff capacity development and improvement of personnel welfare.

Ahidjo disclosed that the hospital had embarked on construction of ultra modern trauma centre to address medical complications and health needs of people in the region.

He explained that the centre was designed with about 150-bed capacity to cover Accident and Emergency unit, surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, among others.

The CMD added that arrangement had reached advanced stage for the construction of a 150-bed capacity child institute to enhance paediatrics healthcare services, whilst plans were underway to upgrade its kidney centre to a 200-bed capacity.

“In view of the ageing population and increased incidents of stroke in the society, we also plan to build a new 150-bed capacity stroke centre to cater for geriatrics patients,” he said.

According to him, the hospital’s management has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Committee of the Red Cross for construction of Physical Rehabilitation Centre to enhance support services to persons with disability.

Apart from rehabilitation and medical services, the centre would also produce orthopaedic devices to support patients.

Ahdijo revealed further that the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative would also construct a burn centre to cater for patients suffering from fire burn.

He explained that the projects were expected to commence in May, adding that they are in line with plans to upgrade the hospital’s bed-capacity from 650 to over 1,000.

The CMD commended the Federal and Borno State Governments, PCNI and ICRC over their support to the hospital.

NAN recalls that the hospital was inaugurated on July 23, 1983 by late President Shehu Shagari as the pioneer teaching hospital in the North East region.

The hospital has over 3,000 staff, including 200 specialist doctors, 400 physicians, 800 nurses and other cadres.

It also operates outreach centres at Madagali, Banki, Potiskum and Federal Secretariat, Maiduguri.

