The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says it has deployed proactive intelligence gathering mechanism and crime fighting measures to beef up security in the territory.

The Command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the deployment was in line with the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and to forestall any act that could lead to a likely security breach.

This is coming a day after an internal memo of the Nigeria Customs Service raising an alarm on the infiltration of Boko Haram into the FCT and adjoining states became public.

In the memo, said to have been from intelligence gathered by the Controller General of the NCS, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, the Customs said the terrorists were planning to launch their attacks from five locations.

But Manzah said the command is also working in close synergy with sister security agencies in its ongoing effort to strengthen security in the territory.

He enjoined residents to report any suspicious persons or activities in and around their neighbourhoods at the nearest Police Division.

The Police Public Relations Officer said such persons could also be reported through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers: on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.