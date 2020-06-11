The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday said Boko Haram has now become an industry, adding that people from different religions and countries now belong to the terrorist group.

Lawan made the statement in reaction to point of order raised by Senator Abubakar Kyari who drew the attention of the Senators to recent killings in Felo Village, Gubio, Borno State by Boko Haram Terrorists, which claimed the lives of 81 people.

He said: “Boko Haram has become an industry.

“It is an industry because what they do is no more religious.

“They have people from different faiths, different countries among them.”

This was even as the Senate has mandated Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representations, Femi Gbajabiamila, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to proffering lasting solutions to the issues of insecurity.

The Senate also urged the Federal Government to urgently direct the Armed Forces and relevant security Agencies to beef up the Lake Chad with personnel and equipment deployed in order to flush out the bandits.

Speaking on the attack, Senator Kyari, who cited Order 42 and 52 to speak on the matter, the area is no longer secure for farming, with killings carried out by Boko Haram.

Seconding the motion, Senator Kabir Barkiya said the killings have become alarming and that the Federal Government has to do something and double their efforts.

Barkiya urged the Federal Government to implement the resolutions passed in the Senate.