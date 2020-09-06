The Nigeria Customs Service has raised the alarm about the presence of Boko Haram Terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was revealed in an internal memo of the Service, titled: “Re: Intelligence on national security,” dated August 20, 2020.

It was signed by the Comptroller of Enforcement at the NCS headquarters in Abuja, H.A Sabo.

The position was said to have been informed by intelligence reaching the Comptroller-General of the NCS, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, with the terrorists said to be plotting their attacks from five identified locations.

The memo stated: “Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) reveals the existence of Boko Haram Terrorist Camps (BHT”s) in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

“Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some selected targets within the territory. They are reported to have set up their camps in the following identified enclaves:

“Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close to Idu town in Kogi State.

“Consequently, you are to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times.

Ensure wide circulation please.”

The internal memo was copied to Zonal Coordinators; Office of the Customs Area Controllers; Office of all CC Marine commands; Office of CC FOU, A, B, C, and D; Office of Coordinators Operation Ex-Swift Response; Office of Coordinators CGC Strike Force; and Office of the CC, Customs Police.