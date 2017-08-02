02. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJuly 24, 20171min1

Related Articles

Crime

Robbers kill mobile policeman in Akwa Ibom

Crime

Police arrest three over killing of Customs officers in Katsina State

FeaturedNews

Magu: Senate had no pre-meditated plan to reject him – Saraki

Crime

Service Chiefs now to spend more operational time in Maiduguri – DDI

FeaturedR&D Health

Baby born ‘pregnant’ with his twin, stuns doctors

FeaturedPolitics

Shettima promises review of quit notice to Igbos as his group meets Kalu

Crime

Oyo State-based broadcaster, four others sent to prison over alleged murder

CrimeFeatured

Boko Haram: Five dead, 15 injured in suicide bomb attack on Borno IDPs camp

IDPs.jpg
The NEMA North-East Zonal Information Officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, confirmed the death of three persons on Monday

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the death of three persons in a suicide bomb attack at the Dalori Internally Displaced Persons camp in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday night.
The NEMA North-East Zonal Information Officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, confirmed the death of three persons on Monday, adding that 15 other persons were injured during the incident.
However, sources said the death toll from two attempts on the IDPs camp, suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram elements, was five.
A competent security source had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria that a female suicide bomber was shot by security men when she tried to cross the perimeter fence at the camp.
The source said: “They shot her and the explosive device strapped to her body detonated, and blew the woman into pieces.”
The source added that a male suicide bomber had also infiltrated the camp and detonated the explosives strapped to his body and killed four persons.
The source added: “Two persons died on the spot while two others died at the hospital.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousFG commends Heritage Bank commitment to entertainment industry

nextNasarawa approves N200m for payment of LG pensioners gratuity

One comment

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Magu: Senate had no pre-meditated plan to reject him – Saraki

Baby born ‘pregnant’ with his twin, stuns doctors

Shettima promises review of quit notice to Igbos as his group meets Kalu

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements