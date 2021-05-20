A factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has been confirmed dead.

There have been mysteries over Shekau in the last few years, with the Nigerian Military having reported him dead several times.

However, intelligence sources quoted by some newspapers on Thursday said Shekau committed suicide.

He was said to have detonated a bomb that blew him to pieces after a faction of the group, Islamic State of West Africa Province, closed in on him during a fight.

ISWAP Commander, Baana Duguri, was reported to have led the attack that forced Shekau to blow himself up to avoid being captured alive.