Boko Haram bomb kills Adamawa residents

Some people are feared dead in a bomb attack on Magadali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria that the bomb was planted on a road side in the town.

The source added that about three persons lost their lives in the attack.

Othman Abubakar, the spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, confirmed the development but said only one person was killed.

Abubakar said the command was still gathering information for full details.

Also when contacted, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Furo, confirmed the incidence.

Furo said: “I received a call from Madagali LGA Council chairman about the incidence but due to poor network the conversation cut off.

“I tried several times to reach him but it failed.”

Furo said the agency has yet to get clear details of the attack.

